Weedon Depot Visitor Centre Heritage Event

Back in 1803 it was decided to build a Depot at Weedon, 1804 the building started for the eight main storehouses. Weedon was chosen because of its location being furthest from the sea and its good transport links; the turnpike road (A5) and the canal had just been built.

The branch of the canal that went into the Depot had three bridges for the narrowboats to go through. The narrowboats could be carrying arms, gun powder, clothing, boots etc. One of the stories about boots on being taken into the Depot was: there were left foot boots on one boat and right boots on another, which was fine until one day one of the boats sunk.

Eventually the railway came into the Depot, today all of the railway lines are still there and but covered in tarmac and if you come and visit the Depot you may see some of the railway lines where the tarmac has worn away.

Northampton Home Guard outside Weedon Depot Visitor Centre

In about the 1940/50s there were approximately 2000 soldiers, 200 ATS ladies and 300 civilians working for the military in Weedon, the people working there came from villages situated all around Weedon.

The Visitor Centre is in building 90, where there are artifacts to see and a rich history that can be told.