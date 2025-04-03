“We won’t give up,” say disabled protestors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disabled campaigners will gather in Northampton on Saturday to protest the government’s proposed cuts to welfare benefits.

Crips Against Cuts Northants, who are part of a national movement, say the cuts will cause intense harm and suffering, pushing disabled people further into poverty, and taking away vital equipment and carers.

The group will be protesting outside the BBC Northampton building on Abington Street at 2pm this Saturday 5th April.

Anyone who opposes the cuts is welcome to join them. To protect the vulnerable, masks are required unless exempt.

Campaigner Nick

Nick Wilson, a veteran from Towcester, said: “Following the government’s announcement, I’m beyond scared, fearful and frightened for my future and the situation that I am in. I’m also worried for my dear friends, who are in very challenging situations, and who will struggle to survive these cuts.”

Nick posts as disabled.adventurer on Instagram, sharing everything from struggles with adapted accommodation, to the accessibility of local country walks.

Jerrica Jones, 27, from Northampton, said: “The government are targeting one of the most vulnerable demographics in society with these proposed disability benefits cuts.

“They thought we were an easy target and that we wouldn’t fight back. They didn’t expect this uprising, with protests across the country, and disabled people shouting to get our voices heard.

Campaigner Jerrica

“We have to fight every day of our lives and we’re not about to give up; we will keep going until this unjust and cruel attack on disabled people is put to a stop.”

Jerrica added that the protesters at the event only tell part of the story. Many others are unable to join in for medical and practical reasons, such as being unable to afford a carer to drive them in. Thousands are holding online protests.

Alex, 61, from Daventry, said: “For me, PIP is vital to help with the additional costs of being disabled; necessary items such as ergonomic crutches, tape, back supports, therapy treatment and a variety of other things not paid for by the NHS.

“For these reasons, PIP has helped me stay in part time work and off ESA.”

Campaigner Ben

A second campaigner, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Due to the complex nature of my conditions, I am unable to access mental health support on the NHS and I have no option but to go private.

“Without that treatment, I won't be able to recover. Losing PIP would make it near impossible for me to get back into work, go back to university or even leave my house.”

This is the group’s second protest, after one was held in Wellingborough two weeks ago.

The Crips Against Cuts national group was launched in March, in response to the chancellor’s proposed cuts to Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and the disability aspect of Universal Credit.

Campaigner Bowie at the last protest (in Wellingborough)

If voted in, the changes proposed in the ‘Pathways to Work Green Paper’ would mean that a disabled person who scores less than four points in any ‘Daily Living’ category - which include activities like washing, dressing and eating - would not get Daily Living PIP at all.

To put this in context, someone who needs a carer to help them shower would only be awarded three points.

While the government say ‘the most vulnerable will be protected’, PIP is already very carefully targeted.

A 2023-2024 investigation by the Department for Work and Pensions - which cost £50m - found that the PIP fraud rate was 0.0%.

Furthermore, the PIP overpayment rate (where the rate of pay was higher than what’s needed) was only 0.4%, and the underpayment rate was also 0.4%.

Many people are unfairly denied PIP, too. Over 70% of disabled people who are refused PIP, and then take their case to a tribunal, are then awarded PIP by the doctor and judge.

Crips Against Cuts Northants say that if disability benefits are cut, disabled people’s needs won’t suddenly lessen. The burden will likely fall on councils, who’ll have to find more money to meet their care costs. The cuts may mean disabled people end up in hospital, with a higher cost passed on to the NHS.

Campaigners point out that many people use PIP to employ carers, so cutting it will actually create unemployment.

Nationally, Crips Against Cuts now has 1024 members, and more than 20 protests have taken place from Portsmouth to Edinburgh.

Government statistics show that in the UK, nearly half of all households living in poverty include someone with a disability. The charity Scope estimates that without PIP, a further 700,000 households will be pushed into poverty.

PIP is designed to help with the extra costs of living with a disability, estimated at £1010 a month. In 2024, the UN ruled that PIP was already insufficient to cover these costs.

These cuts are designed to save £1bn a year, but campaign group Patriotic Millionaires, wealthy Brits who would like to pay more tax, say that a 2% wealth tax on assets over £10 million could raise up to £24 billion a year.

To join the campaign, follow Crips_Against_Cuts_Northants on Instagram.

To voice your opinion on disability benefits, please respond to the government consultation here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/pathways-to-work-reforming-benefits-and-support-to-get-britain-working-green-paper.