We Will Rock You Young@Part Summer Youth Project

Published 14th May 2025
Updated 14th May 2025, 09:59 BST
There's still time to join the Company of our Summer Youth Project production of "We Will Rock You" here in Northampton! For young people aged 9 to 18 with a passion for music and performance, this is your chance to shine!

This summer presents an exciting opportunity for young performers to break free and showcase their talents in the dynamic musical "We Will Rock You: Young@Part." This special adaptation of the iconic Queen musical is tailored for a younger cast and offers a vibrant platform for aspiring actors, singers, and dancers to bring the legendary music and story to life.

VCL's Summer Youth Project is an excellent opportunity for your young performer to rehearse and perform in a full musical production this summer, from 4th August - 16th August.

Auditions for our Primary storytelling roles have now taken place, however there is still space to become part of the Company with heaps to get involved in throughout the show - it's going to be amazing!

Young Performers from Northamptonshire
As well as two weeks of tuition, rehearsals, and performance, the project includes a free VCL show t-shirt!

Read through the information, on our website and if you would like to submit a self-tape click 'Apply Now'

https://www.vcl-productions.com/event-details-registration/summer-youth-project-we-will-rock-you-young-part

#WWRYSYP25

