WATCH: The Pack Project Fundraiser - Tattoo Flash day to raise money for dogs and cats in Romania

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Pack Project is a charity that works along side a dog and cat shelter in Romania. The main objectives of the teams are to neuter as many dogs and cats on the streets as possible, educate the next generation by attending schools to discuss animal welfare and to find loving homes for dogs and cats.

Multiple people you may of seen on your screens have adopted from us, one of which is Rosie Marcel, who played Jacque Naylor in Holby City. Across the charity we look for various ways to raise money for the charity and recently a few ways have come to light. A cake sale is taking place on the 26th June at Cadent Gas within Ansty park, a tattoo flash day, and multiple art pieces are up for grabs.

In April the team visited the animal shelter in Romania run by Care For Dogs. Four members from Holby city also joined us, Rosie, Sarah- Jane, Bob and Guy. The shelter currently has around 500 dogs within its care. The volume of dogs will never reduce due to the amount that are in kill shelters and on the streets. Kill shelters is where the dogs go if they are caught by the local dog catcher or if they are surrendered there by people. Animals are legally classed as property in Romania so they have no rights. In kill shelters they have 14 days to find a home else they are killed. The only homes they have the chance of finding is that of a rescue shelter which still isn't a proper home, it is purely just safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On our trip to the shelter I met so many dogs and cats that have been brutilised at the hands of people but the one thing majority have in common is still the want and need to be loved.

So many dogs needing our help

On the 26th June there is a Cake sale taking place in Ansty business park to help raise money so if you can donate a cake, tray bake or cookies then please get in contact with the charity. At the bake sale some art work designed especially for the pack project by Chloe Osbourne at C.E.O.artist will also be available to buy as well as custom new skool design descriptive portraits can be ordered from Wayne Bewley from Dynamite Tattoos, both donating a percentage of their sales to the charity.

Also on the 29th June Arianna Tattoos, Lily Rain Tattoos and Rosie Elizabeth Tattoos will be holding a tattoo flash day where you can get tattooed with anything to do with dogs and cats and all money raised will be sent directly to the charity. There will be cakes and some non alcoholic drinks available in the garden area as well as having some art designs available to purchase on day.

Rosie Marcel and S-J Potts (who was also in Kinky Boots) will be there as well. We are contacting some of our other clients to discuss if they will attend so it will be worth popping by as you may see some amous faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adoptees from the Pack Project include Rosie Marcel, Lucy Donlan and Luke Mabbot (Love Island), Cal from the group Sigma, Jade from Little Mix, Emma Clarkson, Olivia Attwood and more. All of which you can see their Pack Project additions within their social media.

So many dogs needing our help

If you can donate to the charity to help us save as many lives as possible or even better if you have space for a cat or a dog, or both, please do get in touch. As a charity we offer behavioural support after the dog has arrived to help you and your dog settle into their new life.