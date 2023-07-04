Packed with humour and fun, The Three Musketeers can be seen in the Underground Studio from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 July, presented by Royal & Derngate’s Actors Company.

When the young and naive D’Artagnan sets out on his quest to become a King’s musketeer, he immediately encounters the dangerous and wily Milady de Winter. After discovering that the musketeers have been disbanded, he makes it his riotous mission to get them reinstated with ridiculous repercussions.

This funny, high-energy, swashbuckling adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel by John Nicholson and Le Navet Bete is directed by Dan McGarry. An in-demand local director, actor and writer, Dan was last seen at Royal & Derngate performing in its charming Underground Christmas show, The Night Before Christmas. He also leads the theatre’s writing group, Writing Doesn’t Have to Be Lonely, which supports writers and their development, and directed Bert’s House, as part of last year’s Gen Fest.

The Actors Company in rehearsal for The Three Musketeers

With the musketeers fighting amongst themselves as much as fighting their enemies, the production includes plenty of sword play, which has been worked on under the guidance of fight choreographer Kiel O’Shea. Alongside teaching as a qualified stage combat instructor, Kiel works as an action coordinator and performer for stage, screen and motion capture, specialising in historic martial combat in performance.

Talking about his work on The Three Musketeers, Kiel said: “It’s been a challenge to create these fights, but a challenge I have really enjoyed, and the cast have been brilliant taking it on board as well… I think this piece has something for everyone.”

Suitable for all ages, The Three Musketeers can be seen at 7.30pm on Friday 14 July, 3pm & 7.30pm on Saturday 15 July and at 2.30pm on Sunday 16 July. Tickets, priced from £10*, can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

For those aged over 21, Royal & Derngate’s non‑professional Actors Company perform classic and contemporary plays, and new work commissioned by Royal & Derngate. As well as working alongside professional directors to devise, rehearse and perform productions, members enjoy masterclasses in performance skills such as voice, movement and text, led by theatre practitioners. Anyone interested in joining can find out more at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/community/