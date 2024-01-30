WATCH: Letz Zep Roadmenders 23 Feb
Letz Zep World Tour 2024Letz Zep are a truly global act and are internationally recognized as the Number One tribute to Led Zeppelin, and Baby they ain't foolin' the band have performed in over 40 countries on six of the world's seven continents, the only exception being Antarctica.
We are pleased to have Jake blackwell, son of Robert Plant drummer Chris Blackwell, Chris performed, composed and recorded with Robert Plant on his Now and Zen, Manic Nirvana and Fate of Nations period.
Jake is a huge Bonham fan and is very happy to be following in his fathers footsteps.