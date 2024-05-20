WATCH: Free Open Day @ King's Park Sports, Northampton - 27th May 2024

By Jasmin HolmanContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 17:44 BST
It's all going down on bank holiday Monday 27th May from 12pm - 5pm, here at King's Park Sports - Benham Sports Centre and King's Park Tennis Centre, Moulton Park. All ages welcome.

Come along and join us on our annual Open Day for an afternoon of free activities, such as

Roller Skating, Tennis, Football, Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball, Obstacle Course, Bouncy Castle and Face Painting with Nickys Fancy Faces Parties- Childrens parties.

In addition to ALL THIS...we will be running competitions throughout the day with prizes, as well as special offers for discounted sports bookings in the future.

Join us on the 27th May 2024

But you need some good food to fuel all the fun right? We gotcha', with Barry & JoJo's bringing the FLAVOUR.

Want to chill? Grab a seat in our in-house Costa Café and enjoy a hot or cold beverage, maybe a little ice cream?

No need to book! Just share this with all the friends & fam, and bring 'em down as the more the merrier!

We'll see you there!

*Please note, normal prices apply for food from our caterer and in the Café.

Find us at: Kings Park Road Moulton Park Northampton NN3 6LL

For more information, call 01604 494100 or email us at [email protected].

FB: King's Park Sports IG: kpsports_acuk

