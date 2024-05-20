WATCH: Free Open Day @ King's Park Sports, Northampton - 27th May 2024
Come along and join us on our annual Open Day for an afternoon of free activities, such as
Roller Skating, Tennis, Football, Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball, Obstacle Course, Bouncy Castle and Face Painting with Nickys Fancy Faces Parties- Childrens parties.
In addition to ALL THIS...we will be running competitions throughout the day with prizes, as well as special offers for discounted sports bookings in the future.
But you need some good food to fuel all the fun right? We gotcha', with Barry & JoJo's bringing the FLAVOUR.
Want to chill? Grab a seat in our in-house Costa Café and enjoy a hot or cold beverage, maybe a little ice cream?
No need to book! Just share this with all the friends & fam, and bring 'em down as the more the merrier!
We'll see you there!
*Please note, normal prices apply for food from our caterer and in the Café.
Find us at: Kings Park Road Moulton Park Northampton NN3 6LL
For more information, call 01604 494100 or email us at [email protected].
FB: King's Park Sports IG: kpsports_acuk