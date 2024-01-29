WATCH: Burns Night celebrations at Brampton View Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at the home were involved in a number of activities including poetry reading and Scottish snack tasting to mark the Scottish institution. Snacks including traditional shortbread, Irn Bru, oatcakes, teacakes and many more.

General Manager, Mo Masedi at Brampton View Care Home, thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate a day steeped in age-old tradition as well as a spot of Burns’ poems and food tasting.

She said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Brampton View Care Home, it’s so important to continue these traditions. We also had great fun discovering how much, or is some cases how little(!), we knew about Scotland by sharing memories of our travels.”

Doreen, resident of Brampton View Care Home said: “I enjoyed trying the different foods and eating some things I hadn’t had for years! It was great to hear about places people have travelled to.”