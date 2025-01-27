Warming up Wellingborough: A community initiative to bring warmth and connection this winter

Swansgate Shopping Centre

Swansgate Shopping Centre is proud to host the “Warming Up Wellingborough” event on Tuesday, 28th January 2025, from 11am to 1pm at the Old Hays Unit, opposite Peacocks. This heartwarming initiative is dedicated to supporting the community by offering a cosy and welcoming space during the colder months.

This free event is an invitation for everyone in the community to come together, connect, and enjoy:

A Free Hot Drink and Biscuit: Warm up with a comforting treat.A Warm and Welcoming Space: The perfect spot to socialise and beat the winter chill.A Free Gift (subject to availability): A little something to brighten your day.Special guests from Citizens Advice, U3A and EnFold will also be attending the event, providing valuable advice and discussing their wide range of services. This is an excellent opportunity for community members to access information and support in a friendly and approachable environment.

“Warming Up Wellingborough is about more than just staying warm; it’s about fostering connection and community during the colder months,” said Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison at Swansgate Shopping Centre. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Citizens Advice, U3A and EnFold to offer not only a physical space but also resources and support for our local community.”

The Swansgate Shopping Centre team invites everyone to step in from the cold and join this meaningful initiative. Whether it’s to enjoy a warm drink, connect with neighbours, or gain valuable advice, there’s something for everyone.

For more details, visit the Swansgate Shopping Centre website: swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/warming-up-wellingborough

Let’s come together to make this winter a little brighter for Wellingborough.

Event Details:

Location: Old Hays Unit - Opposite Peacocks, Swansgate Shopping Centre

Date: Tuesday, 28th January 2025

Time: 11am - 1pm

For more information on the charities. Please visit their websites.