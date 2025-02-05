Walk, glow and make your own light show in Twilight Walk

Walk, glow and, make your own light show in a brand-new fundraising spectacular from Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join the charity for their inaugural Twilight Walk on Saturday 10th May, a fun-filled opportunity to gather friends and family to take part in a 5km or 10km walk at dusk, bringing the Northamptonshire community together for a memorable evening to raise charity cash.

The event starts and finishes at Delapré Abbey and participants are encouraged to carry glow sticks and light up accessories as they step out on the route, which is pavemented around the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone taking part will be given a T-shirt to wear for the uplifting event, which not only highlights the incredible work of Cynthia Spencer Hospice but gives people a chance to celebrate loved ones lost.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice supporters ready for the Twilight Walk

Whether walking in memory or just for fun, participants can also take part in a lively warm up at the start and will receive a medal as they finish.

Back signs will be available for dedications, as well as a memory tree with ribbons as a point of reflection on the route.

All sponsorship money goes directly towards supporting the care of local people living with a life-limiting illness, and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Morris, Community and Events Fundraising Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “The Twilight Walk is a fantastic opportunity to spend time with friends and family while raising money for an incredible cause, and is also a chance to celebrate those who are sadly no longer with us.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice supporters ready for the Twilight Walk

“Whether you are walking in memory of a loved one, on your own, with your family, colleagues and friends, you’ll help us continue to be there for families across West Northamptonshire when it matters the most.

“Thank you to Delapré Abbey for allowing us to use their venue and to Go Beyond Sport for providing the gantry.

“We welcome fancy dress, and glow sticks are essential! We will light up the streets of Northampton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants can benefit from Early Bird prices of £10 for children, £15 for adults and £45 for a family of four until 16th March 2025.

From 17 March 2025, tickets cost £12 for children (aged five to 15), £20 for adults and £50 for a family of four.

To sign up to the Twilight Walk visit www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/twilight-walk-2/