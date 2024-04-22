Walk, cycle or scooter your way around the Eastfield/Headlands Community Festival

Saturday 11 May 2024 10am-5pm. This year, everyone is being encouraged to get active by travelling between the seven different venues throughout the festival. Visit at least 4 of our fabulous Community Festival venues by walking, cycling or scooter-ing to receive a prize. Get hold of a flyer before or at the event and collect at least four stamps from four different venues to win.