Walk, cycle or scooter your way around the Eastfield/Headlands Community Festival
There is something for everyone across seven different venues within the area as the community comes together to have fun, relax and celebrate our strong sense of belonging and togetherness.
The venues are:-
Abington Library – 10am-2pmBroadmead Community Church – 1pm-4pmFriends of Eastfield Park – 10am-3pmKarmana – Broadmead Ave Shops 1pmSamuel’s Nursery – 1pm-4pmShop Zero at Headlands URC – 11am-2pmSt. Albans Church – 10am-4pm
You can enjoy amongst other things.
• Indoor sports• Refreshments at many venues• Craft activities including animal balloon modelling• Music acts• Community Dog Walk• Stalls• Planting• Visit the nursery with your young child• Learn to knit or crochet.• Heritage Walk• Inflatables/Sumo Suits/Games• Open Air Concert on the lawn of St. Alban’s Church at 5 pm with local artists and school choirs
For more details on when each venue is open and what each venue is hosting please check out the website www.broadmead.org.uk/community-festival