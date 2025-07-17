Voni Blu's Charity Fashion Show is coming to Collingtree Park Golf Club on September 29th, featuring the latest autumn fashion trends, live hair and beauty demos, complimentary drinks and canapés, and a prize draw.

Yvonne Spence, owner of Voni Blu, shared her excitement: “We’re really looking forward to the event — the latest in our annual series of Charity Fashion Shows — and this year in support of two great local charities in the Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northants Parkinson’s People. Previous events have been very successful and raised lots of money for the charities supported, and we’re hoping that the residents of Collingtree Park, Hunsbury and surrounding areas get behind this event and make this year just as successful. We get fantastic support from local Northamptonshire businesses with prizes for the Raffle Draw, so many attendees will go away lucky winners. And with the Collingtree Golf Club kindly hosting this year, everyone is sure to enjoy the stunning surroundings.”