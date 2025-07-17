Voni Blu's Charity Fashion Show
The event supports two local charities: Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northants Parkinson’s People. Tickets are £10 and available in-store, or on line.
Yvonne Spence, owner of Voni Blu, shared her excitement: “We’re really looking forward to the event — the latest in our annual series of Charity Fashion Shows — and this year in support of two great local charities in the Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northants Parkinson’s People. Previous events have been very successful and raised lots of money for the charities supported, and we’re hoping that the residents of Collingtree Park, Hunsbury and surrounding areas get behind this event and make this year just as successful. We get fantastic support from local Northamptonshire businesses with prizes for the Raffle Draw, so many attendees will go away lucky winners. And with the Collingtree Golf Club kindly hosting this year, everyone is sure to enjoy the stunning surroundings.”
Tickets are available now from Voni Blu. Visit us in-store in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter or call 01604 636847 to reserve. And online at Eventbrite (small service charge added) – www.eventbrite.co.