Visit the farm at Courteenhall on Open Farm Sunday
Courteenhall Estate in Northamptonshire will be opening its farm to visitors next month as part of Open Farm Sunday.
Open Farm Sunday is farming’s annual open day and it gives visitors the chance to learn more about farming and the countryside.
Visitors can explore Courteenhall Farm’s innovative approaches towards the future of agriculture and find out about the crops they grow, their Traditional Hereford Cattle and their environmental stewardship, all while enjoying the scenic beauty of the Estate.
The scheme is managed nationally by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) and it has been running since 2006.
Courteenhall Farm's open day event will take place, not on Sunday, but on Saturday June 8th between 11am and 2pm and as well as a BBQ, bar, cake and coffee, a brass band and open gardens they will have farm tours on their tractor and trailer, plants to buy and traditional fete stalls.
Their raffle prizes include a chance to win £250 and a voucher for The Falcon Hotel in Castle Ashby.
There will also be a children’s area run by the pioneering New Leaf Learning, which operates out of Courteenhall and uses nature-based outdoor learning techniques to work with children.
Details
Saturday 8th June 11am – 2pm
Address: Courteenhall Farms, Courteenhall, Northamptonshire NN7 2QG.
Entry to the fete is £3 per car and £1 per person arriving on foot. Proceeds go to Courteenhall Church.