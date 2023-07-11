Visit Salcey Forest and colour your way to victory in Forestry England’s Zog colouring competition!

With prizes for the winning picture, and two runners up, Salcey Forest invite participants to unleash their imagination and be as colourful, arty and sparkly as they like! Whether you prefer bright colours or subtle shades, the Zog colouring sheet is a blank canvas just waiting for your artistic touch. So, grab your colouring tools and get ready for an adventure with Zog!To enter the competition, follow these simple steps:1. Head to Salcey Forest and pick up a free colouring sheet. Get creative, feel free to be as colourful and arty as you like! 2. Ask a grown-up to fill in your contact details on the back of your masterpiece. This information is vital to ensure that we can reach out to the lucky winners.3. Put your completed entry into the Zog colouring competition post box, which will be located at the visitor welcome point. Make sure to drop off your entry before the competition closes on 31 October 2023.Now, here's the exciting part! The Forestry England team at Salcey Forest will carefully evaluate all entries and select the winner and the two runners up based on their artistic talent and creativity. Once the judging process is complete, the lucky winners will be contacted directly.Winners will be rewarded with an incredible bundle of Zog goodies, including an adorable Zog soft toy who will become your loyal friend, and an engaging activity book to further explore the world of Zog; an extraordinary collection of goodies that any Zog fan would treasure.So, don't miss this incredible chance to win the ultimate Zog prize bundle! Head to Salcey Forest, let your creativity soar, and submit your entry to the Zog colouring competition today. Remember, the deadline for entries is 31 October 2023.