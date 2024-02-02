Visit Deene Park, home of the Saltburn Bridge!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deene Park, one of the Northamptonshire locations that appears in the movie Saltburn, opens to be public this month for its annual Snowdrop Sundays.

Filming for Saltburn took place over two days during the summer of 2022, using Deene Park's 18th-century upcycled stone bridge for the Catton family stone-throwing scene. The grounds adjacent to the bridge were also used for the same scene where Oliver Quick watches the family from a distance.

As Deene Park is a lived-in family home, the house and gardens have been closed to the public over the autumn and winter months, so Snowdrop Sundays will be the first opportunity the public has had to visit the grounds since the film was released in November. Deene is well known for its several acres of naturalised and named Snowdrops, receiving over 1000 visitors every year, making it one of the Estate’s most popular events.

Snowdrops and the Saltburn Bridge

But for those visitors who haven't seen Saltburn, Deene Park is also popular with fans of the 1983 BBC adaptation of Jane Eyre with Timothy Dalton and Zelah Clarke. Filming for Jane Eyre took place in and around the grounds, inside the courtyard, and on the roof for the dramatic fire scene!