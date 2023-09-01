Virtual trail gives glimpse of Northampton’s past

The ‘Snapshots in Time’ trail, developed by Northampton Town Council and AR Media, highlights how 10 historic places in some of Northampton’s major streets have evolved over the years and features photos from bygone days, along with interesting facts and information.

The trail includes long-lost civic buildings, such as the Notre Dame Convent School which once stood on Abington Street and although demolished in 1979, remnants of the school can still be found. Councillor Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “The town centre has a rich and varied built heritage and those following this virtual trail will learn more about some familiar family-run businesses still trading today, while getting a fascinating glimpse of Northampton’s past.

“We are grateful to Northampton Central Library and Northampton Museum and Art Gallery for their support with creating this trail.”

The old George Hotel on George Row

The trail is simple to follow, with a map included on the app and floor stickers marking where to stop and observe buildings.

Another five locations will be added to the trail after the market square reopens in 2024.