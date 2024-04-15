Virgin Active welcomes community to experience transformation to its revamped club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The newly refurbished club offers a premium and holistic wellness destination for Northampton residents of all fitness abilities. Upgrades reflect the latest fitness trends in strength training, with state-of-the-art equipment including an upgraded gym floor and equipment with Eleiko Prestera Rig, Technogym resistance and cardio equipment and the latest Wattbikes.

With a space for every lifter, 17 Eleiko Lifting Stations are split across three zone with a large Plate Loaded Zone featuring 7 stations catering to every strength level and Lift Club class, ideal for those wanting to build their strength. Take advantage of 1:1 bespoke nutrition coaching tailored to your goals and ongoing progress monitoring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond the new fitness facilities Virgin Active truly offers something for the whole family. Members with children can use the onsite Ofsted registered childcare Club V, where little ones from six weeks old will be taken care of in the crèche, and kids aged 3+ can enjoy junior activities for two hours, for free.

Virgin Active welcomes local community to upgraded club

Teenagers can enjoy junior group exercise classes and family gym sessions. There are full and half day holiday camps to help working parents, and fully organised birthday parties (choose from sports, crafts, swimming or soft play activities) which are available to members and non-members.

Virgin Active’s junior swim programme offers members Swim England qualified instructor-led lessons in a dedicated family pool. Lessons from age three months up to junior swim squad. There are also swim crash courses available in the school holidays for those that need a boost.

New research from Virgin Active reveals 41% of club members admit that lack of time prevents them from actively addressing their health and wellbeing needs**. Virgin Active’s all-encompassing approach to family offerings ensures that the wellbeing of parents and guardians is consistently being supported, with the use of the two-hour Club V offering per day.

Tracy Lewis, General Manager at Virgin Active Northampton Riverside Park says: “Families and the local community are at the heart of everything we do at Riverside Park. The investment into the club and its facilities reflects our ongoing support for the health and wellbeing in the surrounding area. We’re excited to welcome existing and new members – no matter their age or fitness ability – bringing people together from the local community and guiding them to their goals, big or small. Fitness and wellbeing doesn’t look and feel the same for everyone, and the club’s approach reflects that to assist every family.”

Virgin Active Northampton Riverside Park cardio facilities

140 group exercise classes are available weekly, with options for fitness enthusiasts of all levels; from building strength and stamina with Strength & Conditioning sessions, to sinking into serenity with Yoga and Mat Pilates classes.

A Cycle studio to provides endorphin-filled ride sessions and professional fighters lead the popular Boxing classes and Contender Boxing programme, where members train for 8 weeks to compete in a real fight.

Dive into the one of the five lanes in the 25-metre indoor pool orsplash around with the family in the dedicated kids pool.Members can also enjoy well-deserved rest and relaxation in the saunas and steam roomas well as the Hydrotherapy pool, spacious lounge to unwind in or work from and with free car parking.

