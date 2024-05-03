Villains Unleashed at The Old Savoy
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s time for the princesses to step aside as the Villains are unleashed!
This devilishly fun show brings together all your favourite Villains for the ultimate Halloween party.
Losing their magic powers as the screams of Halloween fade away, the Villains plan the perfect Halloween party. Join them as they plot and scheme to conjure up a magical event, guaranteed to make everyone celebrate the most haunting time of year.
Prepare to be spellbound with this hour-long show of spine-tingling songs, chilling choreography, and devilish party dances guaranteed to get you trembling in your seats. Dress up in your favourite Halloween costume and if you dare… join the Villains themselves for a FREE meet and greet after the show. Book now, it’s going to be a scream!
Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm Tickets £12.50 per seat