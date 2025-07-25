Vikings in West Hunsbury

Shiled Wall

Our local Viking re-enactment group, Jotunns Wrath, will be establishing a Living History village in Hunsbury Hill Country Park on 9th & 10th August. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day there will be a programme of re-enactments ~ mock battles, skirmishes, ambushes and other Living History demonstrations.

Those of you who enjoyed this last year will know how much fun these were ~ especially for the children who were given the opportunity to thump the living daylights out of their parents!

In the Living History village, there will be displays of artefacts, food & cooking, weapons and armour of the period and also crafted wares, some of which will be for sale.

They will have a 22 ft. Viking ship with them, as well as answering questions and chatting about the Viking way of life and the places and times in which they lived.

Resting Vikings

Hunsbury Iron Age Hillfort was occupied for probably 500 years, from about 500 BC to just before the time of the Romans. Although it was abandoned before the Romans invaded in 43AD, the Anglo-Saxon pottery that has been found there suggests that the site was re-occupied, or at least visited, during the mediaeval ‘Dark Ages’ (450 – 1066 AD) after the Romans left, when the Vikings and Saxons were battling for land around Northampton.