Vicarage Farm Community Association and Gleneagles Social Club join forces to hold Farm Fest 2023
Back by Popular Demand
Vic Farm Fest 2023
Saturday 26th August 2023
Gleneagles Social Club
Grafton Close, Wellingborough
This will be the 2nd year we have held a community Festival Day for local residents. All fund raising will go to Kelly’s Heroes who are a local mental health awareness & suicide prevention charity. Community events are a very special way in which to celebrate and support local charities and businesses and we would like to invite you all to celebrate with us for this worthwhile cause.
Alongside the 4 or 5 bands spread throughout the day, with the final headline act an Abba Tribute Band performing indoors, there will be plenty of entertainment for the children with games, competitions and face painting etc. Our outdoor bar will be serving speciality summer cocktails and there will be street food catering outlets and sweet stuff for the kids (and big kids!)
Tickets are limited and are available direct from the club from Sat 1st July:
Club Members – Free (advanced booking only)
Adults - £5.00 or £3.00 in advance.
Children - £2.00
If you own a local business and would like to be a sponsor on the day we will promote your business through our socials during the run up to this event. To register your interest in this please contact [email protected]
Doors open at 12.30pm
First outdoor act 2.30pm
Open until late
Bring cash to purchase a range of festival goodies.