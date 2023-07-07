Vicarage Farm Community Association and Gleneagles Social Club join forces to hold Farm Fest 2023

Back by Popular Demand

Vic Farm Fest 2023

Saturday 26th August 2023

Back by Popular Demand

Gleneagles Social Club

Grafton Close, Wellingborough

This will be the 2nd year we have held a community Festival Day for local residents. All fund raising will go to Kelly’s Heroes who are a local mental health awareness & suicide prevention charity. Community events are a very special way in which to celebrate and support local charities and businesses and we would like to invite you all to celebrate with us for this worthwhile cause.

Alongside the 4 or 5 bands spread throughout the day, with the final headline act an Abba Tribute Band performing indoors, there will be plenty of entertainment for the children with games, competitions and face painting etc. Our outdoor bar will be serving speciality summer cocktails and there will be street food catering outlets and sweet stuff for the kids (and big kids!)

Our nominated charity for 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are limited and are available direct from the club from Sat 1st July:

Club Members – Free (advanced booking only)

Adults - £5.00 or £3.00 in advance.

Children - £2.00

Bands and much more

If you own a local business and would like to be a sponsor on the day we will promote your business through our socials during the run up to this event. To register your interest in this please contact [email protected]

Doors open at 12.30pm

First outdoor act 2.30pm

Open until late

Get that Festival Feeling

Bring cash to purchase a range of festival goodies.

Good times