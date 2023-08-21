Vic Farm Fest 26th August
With the Bank Holiday weekend approaching we thought we'd update you with what is going on at Vic Farm Fest on 26th August.
The 5 bands which will be entertaining us throughout the day and evening are:
Unorthodoxed Unboxed, Tina Turner Tribute, Sodajerk, Just Grey and an Abba Tribute Band.
All proceeds for the day will be going to Kellys Heroes a local mental health and suicide awareness charity and we would like to say a big thank you to this year's sponsors without who's sponsorship we couldn't have put on this event.
Three Shires Media & Entertainments, Linkline Transport, Lee Cabs/Bounds Taxis (Take me Group), @EventFairy_, Kettering Music School and Trade Print UK.
The event is free to members but pre-registration before Saturday with the bar staff is essential. Non-members £3 pre-registered, £2 per child if pre-registered and £5 on the day to everyone.
Food will be provided by the Greek Cypriot Streetfood Company and the Travelling Taverner and of course an ice cream van. There will be a outside cash bar serving draught beer and summer cocktails and all the usual beer and spirits etc will be available indoor with card or cash.
Wet weather provisions are in place so you have no excuse not to come and join in the family fun at Gleneagles Social Club, Vicarage Farm Community Association, Grafton Close, Wellingborough. Bar opens at 12.30pm and out first band kick off the afternoon at 2.30pm.