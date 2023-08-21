Vic Farm Fest 26th August

With the Bank Holiday weekend approaching we thought we'd update you with what is going on at Vic Farm Fest on 26th August.

The 5 bands which will be entertaining us throughout the day and evening are:

Unorthodoxed Unboxed, Tina Turner Tribute, Sodajerk, Just Grey and an Abba Tribute Band.

Only 5 days to Go!

All proceeds for the day will be going to Kellys Heroes a local mental health and suicide awareness charity and we would like to say a big thank you to this year's sponsors without who's sponsorship we couldn't have put on this event.

Three Shires Media & Entertainments, Linkline Transport, Lee Cabs/Bounds Taxis (Take me Group), @EventFairy_, Kettering Music School and Trade Print UK.

The event is free to members but pre-registration before Saturday with the bar staff is essential. Non-members £3 pre-registered, £2 per child if pre-registered and £5 on the day to everyone.

Food will be provided by the Greek Cypriot Streetfood Company and the Travelling Taverner and of course an ice cream van. There will be a outside cash bar serving draught beer and summer cocktails and all the usual beer and spirits etc will be available indoor with card or cash.