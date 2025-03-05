Vet practice shares career tips for vets and veterinary nurses of the future

Northlands Veterinary Group is opening the doors of its veterinary hospital in Kettering to school and college pupils so they can meet the veterinary team and discover what a career caring for pets involves.

At the event on Tuesday evening (11 March), pupils from Years 10-13 will be able to go behind the scenes of the hospital in Station Road and find out how it delivers the highest levels of care to pets.

The veterinary hospital cares for pets 24 hours a day, seven days a week and its high-quality facilities include consult rooms, operating theatres, dental suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, CT machine, kennels for in-patients and a bereavement room.

Northlands Veterinary Group HR manager Julie Walker says the open evening will give students a unique insight into what a veterinary career has to offer.

Julie said: “We want to reach out to the next generation of vets and veterinary nurses and help inspire them to join our amazing industry. The open evening will provide a great opportunity to find out what working in a veterinary practice is really like, and students and their parents can chat to our vets and nurses, who will be happy to share their knowledge and answer questions.”

The careers evening starts at 7pm, with a second session at 7.45pm. Places are free but must be booked via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/veterinary-open-evening-for-student-yrs-10-13-tickets-1253103208429?aff=erelexpmlt

Northlands Veterinary Group puts the care of pets, care of people and care of each other above all else. It is part of VetPartners, which owns some of the UK’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses.