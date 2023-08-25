Velvet Engine at The Pomfret Arms in Northampton
A not to miss evening in The Pomfret, Friday, September 8th at 7:30 pm in the beautiful garden, free admission.Velvet Engine, the brainchild of Chilean Northamptonian San-D Godoy Messenger.Velvet Engine manages to tell honest and heartfelt stories through soft and soulful melodies and a reflective soul. Influenced by everyone from Ghostpoet to Laura Marling.A pleasant reprise from the day's tribulations, these are the perfect sounds for a glass of wine or cup of tea too.After 18 years of flying solo, Velvet Engine welcomes a new band including Matt Round on bass guitar, Mark Hales on drums/percussion and Dhiren Basu on lead guitar.With support from Ross Alexander:Northamptonshire based acoustic Singer Songwriter and long term member of The Abrahams, with quirky folk rock observational songs now doing solo work of all original material.
Free Entry
Food also availiable from 5.30pm by Illuminated Kitchen