Velvet Engine at The Pomfret Arms in Northampton

A not to miss evening in The Pomfret, Friday, September 8th at 7:30 pm in the beautiful garden, free admission.Velvet Engine, the brainchild of Chilean Northamptonian San-D Godoy Messenger.Velvet Engine manages to tell honest and heartfelt stories through soft and soulful melodies and a reflective soul. Influenced by everyone from Ghostpoet to Laura Marling.A pleasant reprise from the day's tribulations, these are the perfect sounds for a glass of wine or cup of tea too.After 18 years of flying solo, Velvet Engine welcomes a new band including Matt Round on bass guitar, Mark Hales on drums/percussion and Dhiren Basu on lead guitar.With support from Ross Alexander:Northamptonshire based acoustic Singer Songwriter and long term member of The Abrahams, with quirky folk rock observational songs now doing solo work of all original material.