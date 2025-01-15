Vampires to thrash metal, sci-fi comedies to heartbreaking drama - Northampton Film Festival 2025 has it all
With its red carpet Opening Gala and closing Awards ceremonies at Delapré Abbey and Northampton's Guildhall; a cinematic celebration of women in film for International Women's Day; and a range of Northants and wider British-made films that speak to the festival’s theme of Rebels and Revolutionaries, Misfits and Mavericks, Creatives and Changemakers - there is something for everyone as the 4th edition of the festival rolls out a bigger programme than ever before.
Showing 80 films across 9 days from Friday 7th - Saturday 15th March, this is what NFF 2025 will look like:
Key Dates
Fri 7th, 6.30pm: Red carpet Opening Gala, at Delapré Abbey
Fri 7th, 10am: Free screening in association with Oska Bright Film Festival, the world’s leading festival for films made by or starring people with learning disabilities and autism screening for schools working with young people from The Bee Hive, at Delapré Abbey,
Sat 8th, 11am – 9pm: A day of films celebrating women, for International Women’s Day, at Delapré Abbey,
Mon 10th, 5pm: Film Networking in association with the University of Northampton, followed by an evening of films, at the University’s Creative Hub.
Tue 11th - Fri 14th: Evening screenings of a selection of short and feature length films, at Northampton Filmhouse
Sat 15th, 3pm: Red carpet Awards ceremony (Part 1) honouring young filmmakers 16yrs and under, as well as selections by NFF’s Youth Disability Advisory Board and Youth Advisory Board, at Northampton Guildhall
Sat 15th, 6.30pm Red carpet Awards ceremony (Part 2) recognising the winning films in all other categories, at Northampton Guildhall
Want more information?
For the full line up of films and events, please visit: northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/welcome
Or follow us on: @NNFilmFestival on Instagram or X, or Northampton Film Festival UK on Facebook
If you’d like to join our mailing list, visit our website northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk