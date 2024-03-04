Upton Parish Community Day to uncover hidden graves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the 20th April, between 9:00 and 12:00 we are inviting everyone to join us at St Crispin’s Cemetery, to help us uncover history. The graveyard can be found behind the Greek Orthodox Church of St Neophytos, St. Crispin Drive, Upton.

The church was the parish church in the grounds of the St Crispin’s Asylum, and while it is now used as a Greek Orthodox Church, the graveyard remains in the ownership of West Northamptonshire Council. Over the years, the graveyard has become overgrown and somewhat hidden from view.

In 2018 a group was formed called the Friends of St Crispin Cemetery (FoSCC) which had started to uncover the headstones and document the history of the area. The group approached the parish for support with this initiative.

St Neophytos Church, St Crispin Drive, Upton

UPC has always sought to improve the area, and took on the challenge which has allowed us the opportunity to develop a long term plan to turn the graveyard into a community asset. There is a lot of history in this site with a number of WW1, and links to St Crispin Hospital which should not be forgotten.

UPC has shared its vision document for the graveyard to WNC last summer. It was positively received and resulted in the cutting back works of the unkept hedgerows and low level bushes.

UPC have also requested a Ground Penetrating Survey of the area from a local specialist company to allow data to be collected to confirm some of the “local stories“ around unmarked burial areas. Along with other information collected by FoSCC the true picture will be known with the hope that this would support applications for funding of a wider project from national organisations to further develop the area.

In the short term the aim is to improve the area following on from this initial maintenance, hence the community event for those wishing to help is with cutting back and removing the grass around the known headstones,(around 180) which, due to the age and nature of the stones can’t be undertaken by machines. The gravestones are laying horizontally in the ground currently.

Some of the hidden gravestones

Everyone is welcome to join us on 20th April, refreshments will be available. You don’t need to attend the whole session, just bring own garden hand tools suitable for cutting grass/turf.