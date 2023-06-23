Updated quality and bonus features - watch 70s hit musical Grease on the big screen

The screening has been organised by Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust to celebrate its 40th birthday and to support its anniversary £40,000 fundraising campaign.

Teamwork Trust fundraising executive Judy Caine said: “This 4k version was produced to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary, so it is particularly fitting that we are screening it as part of our own 40th birthday celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really looking forward to seeing this newly restored print of the film - it’s a must see for fans old and new. Do join us on the night – seats are unallocated so do please arrive early – doors open at 6pm for a 6.30 screening. Not only will you see the new 4k version, you will also be supporting our 40th birthday and helping us raise £40,000.”

Savoy cinema, Corby

Grease, the hit musical from 1978, is all about the music and those fantastic dance numbers led by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Thanks to the generosity of Corby’s Savoy Cinema – who have kindly waived their hire fees – Teamwork Trust is screening Grease on Sunday, 16th July at 6pm.

Tickets are just £5, with every penny going to the charity – to support its service users today and for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Bowerman, General Manager of Savoy Cinema, added: “As a small, independent circuit of cinemas based in the East Midlands, it is important for us – where we can - to support local initiatives. We often find that we are in a better place to be able to support local charities than larger competitors and have been able to cultivate and maintain close ties with charities such as Teamwork Trust.”

For 40 years Northamptonshire charity and social enterprise Teamwork Trust, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, has been supporting autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs.