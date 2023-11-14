Unwrap a classic 1940s festive celebration!

Are you tired of the same old Christmas holiday routine?Why not escape the hustle and bustle of modern-day holidays and step into a bygone era filled with warmth, laughter, and good cheer.Join us this holiday season on Sunday, November 26th, and participate in Northampton’s first authentic 1940s Festive Christmas event hosted by the long-established (1873) Northampton & County Club, St Georges Row, Northampton. Doors open at 10.30 am. – 5.00 pm.Admission is £3.00 (children go free). Opening their doors for the first time, take a step back and experience the charm and nostalgia of this 1940s WW2 Home Front War Time holiday celebration.Showcasing the wartime spirit, we have special guests, the "Erks," a Living History Re-enactment group depicting the RAF groundcrew, the unsung heroes of WW2, portraying Commonwealth, Displaced persons, and Foreign Nations.The Home Guard will be on duty with a display of WW2 items and The CWAC Canadian Women’s Army Corps. We are also excited to have WW2 reenactors, who will be happy to accommodate Q&A’s. Experience our unique Home Front Immersive Christmas WW2 showcase.See how families rationed and had a make-do and mend approach while making the most out of what was deemed hardship and heartache with some good old camaraderie.Children will have the opportunity to participate in some traditional crafting activities. Soak up the delightful and nostalgic tunes from such artists as Miss Lily Lovejoy and Jilly Melodies and enjoy some taster dance sessions by The Swingsters from Swing Northampton while sampling the tasty treats from a 1940s menu from the Club’s tearoom.And why not don your apparel or find the perfect present from the finest selection of traders offering 1940s clothing and accessories? Event Reenactor Shirley Rees, “Get ready to transport back to a time when family, community and the true meaning of Christmas mattered while recognising the true heroes.”Embrace the festive spirit in a simpler, heartwarming era that contrasts today's hectic and