'Unmissable' art exhibition at the University of Northampton

A tower of teabags and mysterious memory boxes are just two of the highlights in the latest exhibition of art created by students at the University of Northampton.
By Gavin MooreContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:10 BST- 2 min read

The free exhibition at the Development Hub at the end of Cliftonville Road is a culmination of work by full and part-time students on the University’s MA in Fine Art course and takes place between 10am and 4pm from Wednesday, 6 September to Wednesday, 13 September (closed Sunday).

Dr Craig Staff, Reader in Fine Art and Programme Lead for the MA in Fine Art said: "In one respect this is a culmination of their studies, and they spend several months working on a body of work they exhibit in this final show.

"It’s kind of a graduation show, but also a highpoint in terms of them being able to demonstrate what they’ve learnt, and the skills and understanding they’ve acquired."

Dr Craig Staff posses with the tower of teabags created by artist Sarah WattsDr Craig Staff posses with the tower of teabags created by artist Sarah Watts
Dr Staff added: "As you would expect of an academic in the field, I visit art exhibitions all over the country and I think, right now, some of the best contemporary art, locally, regionally, if not nationally, is here in Northampton.

"We are seeing the work of the next generation of artists coming through. Irrespective of your taste, I think there is a richness, breadth, and depth to this work, it would be well worth coming for an hour or two."

Northampton artist Martyn Steele is one of the exhibitors and has created an interactive installation of four peep-hole boxes which contain scenes designed to evoke childhood memories.

Martyn said: "The idea is for people to engage with the installation. So often fine art is closed off and you’re not allowed to touch it and I’m quite keen people engage with artwork and aren’t afraid to get hands on.

Northampton Artist Martyn Steele putting the finishing touches to his memory boxes.Northampton Artist Martyn Steele putting the finishing touches to his memory boxes.
"The idea is the scene evokes a memory and discussion around a childhood memory.

"I have taken photos through the peepholes, but you must be here to experience it, a photo can’t replicate what you see and feel when you take a look in person. That’s the beauty of exhibitions like this."

For more information at the MA in Fine Art, visit the UON website.

It costs £2 to park at the Development Hub between midday and 5pm and the nearest public car park is Midsummer Meadow, for more information visit the West Northants Council car parks page.

