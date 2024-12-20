Unleash Your Inner Picasso! See How Locals Are Turning Into Artists at ‘Pastels in the Pub’ – Join Us This Weekend

Have you ever wondered if a Picasso is waiting to be discovered inside you?

Local artist and creative force Tracey Rood is proving anyone can become an artist with just a little guidance—and maybe a pint for good measure. Her inspiring ‘Pastels in the Pub’ sessions at the Spencer Arms have turned complete novices into proud creators. She’s inviting the community to celebrate their artistic triumphs at a special student art exhibition this weekend, 20th -23rd December 2024.

Discover the Magic of ‘Pastels in the Pub’

What happens when you mix a cozy pub, a welcoming group, and a few pastels? Pure magic. Since July, Tracey has been hosting her unique art sessions at the Spencer Arms, helping locals—many of whom had never drawn before—unleash their inner artists.

Happy students

“I believe there’s an artist in everyone,” Tracey says. “Sometimes all you need is a nudge in the right direction—and maybe a sip of sherry—to uncover your hidden talent.”

Participants choose their subjects, from beloved pets to scenic landscapes, and, under Tracey’s expert guidance, transform blank pages into stunning works of art. The sessions have become a vibrant and much-loved feature of Chapel Brampton, sparking creativity, and building confidence in unexpected ways.

Join the Celebration This Weekend

This weekend, 20th December 23rd December, Tracey showcases her students’ incredible work with a student art exhibition at the Spencer Arms. It’s your chance to see how locals channel their inner Picassos—and be inspired to pick up a pastel yourself.

Happy Student, never put pastel to paper !!

Here’s What Awaits You:

View Inspiring Artworks: Marvel at the talent of first-time artists and see how creativity can flourish with just a little encouragement.

Cast Your Vote: Help select the most inspiring piece of the exhibition—your opinion matters!

Enjoy the Atmosphere: Raise a glass to creativity and enjoy the buzz of community spirit.

First Portrait

Find Your Spark: Who knows? You might discover the urge to join in and start your own artistic journey.

“This exhibition celebrates courage, creativity, and community,” Tracey explains. “Seeing my students’ pride and joy as their work is displayed for everyone to admire is the greatest reward. And who knows? You could be next!”

Think You’re Not an Artist? Think Again!

If the idea of trying your hand at art excites you, Tracey’s New Year classes are the perfect place to start. Even the most hesitant beginner can create something beautiful with her guidance.

Tracy Rood proud Pastels Art Teacher teacher of Purely Pastels Exhibition (with studio manager MR BLUE)

Event Details:

What: ‘Pastels in the Pub’ Student Art Exhibition

When: Every Wednesday 7 pm – 9 pm

Where: The Spencer Arms, Chapel Brampton, Northants

Who: Art enthusiasts, pub-goers, and the simply curious are welcome.

For more information about the event, Tracey’s classes, or her stunning commissioned artworks, visit her Facebook page or contact her directly. Don’t miss out. Book your place today!

Let’s celebrate creativity, community, and the joy of discovering your inner Picasso. See you there!

Contact Information: Tracey Rood,

www.purelypastels.co.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tracey.rood.7