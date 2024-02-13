Unleash Your Inner Artist: Sip n' Paint Event Comes to Northampton!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sip n' Paint event, hosted by Artsy Vibe Events, is set to take place on Monday, March 11th, at 6:00 PM at a charming venue in the heart of Northampton - La Trattoria Italian Restaurant & Bar . Attendees can look forward to an evening of artistic exploration guided by an experienced host all while enjoying their favorite beverages.

Upon arrival, guests will be provided with all the necessary painting supplies, including canvases, brushes, and paints. Whether you're a seasoned painter or picking up a brush for the first time, the event welcomes all skill levels. The relaxed and social atmosphere encourages participants to let their creativity flow freely, creating their own unique masterpiece under the guidance of talented instructor.

"I wanted to create an event where people can come together, have fun, and express themselves through art," says Irina Sirbu, founder of Artsy Vibe Events. "Sip n' Paint provides the perfect opportunity for friends, family , partners to create memories and boost their creativity."

Painters with the Cheers painting

Throughout the evening, attendees can sip on their favorite drinks and enjoy snacks ,while mingling with fellow art enthusiasts. Wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages and food will be available for purchase at the venue's bar, ensuring everyone can enjoy their preferred refreshment while painting.

Tickets for the Sip n' Paint event are available for purchase online through this link - Buy tickets here , or check Artsy Vibe Events Facebook pageDue to limited seating, interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance to guarantee participation.