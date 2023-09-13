University to host Sustainable Peace Festival – 21 to 27 September 2023

Watch more videos on Shots!

Between Thursday, 21 and Wednesday 27 September a series live and online presentations at the University’s Learning Hub, will feature leaders of organisations from all over the world, including Louis D’Amore, from New York, President and founder of the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IPTT).

Fabio Carbone is a senior lecturer and researcher in Tourism Management and Marketing at the University of Northampton, a global ambassador for IPTT, and one of the main organisers of the festival.

Fabio said a better understanding of the impact of tourism will serve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and added: “My work as an academic and as international humanitarian volunteer is centred around challenging and re-evaluating the foundational concepts of the tourism-peace nexus.

UON lecturer Fabio Carbone visits conflict zones to better understands the challenges they face

"Mainstream literature, both academic and non-academic, often simplifies the idea that tourism, by facilitating encounters between individuals of diverse cultures, automatically acts as a vehicle for peace.

"Through various writings and conferences, I've argued that this oversimplified view does not hold true and have initiated discussions at higher levels of complexity."

The first day of the festival will Include the launch of a student hackathon, a challenge for students and researchers to generate new ideas and solutions on the theme of conflict and peace.

Maria Oleskiv, Chairperson at State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine is also set to speak during a seminar entitled ‘Living without Peace’ on 25 September.