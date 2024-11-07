University to celebrate diversity during Armistice commemoration

The wide array of faiths, beliefs, and the cultures of those who fought alongside European troops during the World Wars, will be celebrated during the annual Armistice Commemoration at the University of Northampton (UON) at 11am on Monday 11 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by UON Chaplain Dr Stuart Mousir-Harrison, the event will feature a two-minute silence, a short reading, a reflective address, and prayers, concluding with a Christian blessing.

November also marks the launch of the Faith and Belief Staff Network (F&BSN) at UON which seeks to foster interfaith awareness and celebrate the contributions of various faith communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart co-chairs the F&BSN with Lyndsey Williams, UON Quality Officer. She said: “Armistice Day is a moment to pause and remember all who fought, not just the courage, but the diversity of those who gave their lives in war.

Commonwealth Reinforcements sent to Singapore and Malaya in November 1941 - image courtesy of the Imperial War Museum.

“During World War I alone, nearly 1.5 million soldiers from the Indian subcontinent joined British forces, with many from Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim backgrounds.

“Surprisingly, every sixth British soldier serving in the first world war would have been from the Indian subcontinent.

“In World War II, men from across the Commonwealth, including over 500,000 African soldiers were in British Service by the end of the war, from a variety of Christian and Muslim backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All fought and sacrificed their lives, alongside the British troops. Their legacies remind us of the many cultures and faiths that have contributed to the freedoms we have today, and it’s essential that we honour their memory by acknowledging this diversity.”

“Remembering our history isn’t just about looking back, it’s about creating an inclusive future where we recognise our differences and similarities and respect each other’s belief.”

Anyone is welcome to attend the Armistice Commemoration on 11 November which takes place around the large statue called Geometry and Stone on the Engine Shed side of Park Avenue, opposite Sunley Hotel on UON's Waterside Campus, a short walk from Northampton town centre through Beckets Park.

Those who wish to attend should gather from 10:45 for a 10:50 start and it is expected to end at around 11:05.