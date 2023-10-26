University of Northampton's first Café Scientifique of the academic year to take place next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

University of Northampton's first Café Scientifique of the academic year will take place next week.

The event will be presented by Dr Stephen Zingwe, head of research and innovation at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and will take place on Thursday November 2 fromCa 5pm to 6.30pm.

Dr Zingwe’s discussion will centre on his study about the lived experiences of career progression for senior leaders from a Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) background employed in National Health Service (NHS) Trusts based in the South of England. The aim of the study was to understand how participants make sense of their career progression journeys and to understand their perceived barriers.

Dr Zingwe, driven by equality and passion for positive patient outcomes, takes pride in ensuring all healthcare staff, regardless of their background, reach their maximum potential in providing healthcare services in the NHS, along with ensuring all patients are offered research opportunities.