University of Northampton students present ‘Sippin n’ Thriftin’ shopping event for charity

On December 4, Fashion Marketing and Promotion students from the University of Northampton will be offering a new charity concept, Sippin n’ Thrifting, at V&B Northampton from 4pm.

Here the local community can come together to socialise, shop and raise money for the Salvation Army to support their life-changing community work.

Taking place on Wednesday, December 4 from 4-10pm at the community focused V&B wine bar. All profits from the event will be donated to The Salvation Army Trading Company, a non-profit organisation which works to actively encourage the reuse and recycling of garments to reduce waste.

They take donations of clothing from the public and sell them in charity shops across the UK, with profits directed to the Salvation Army to fund the important work they do to support local communities with issues such as homelessness or food insecurity.

Sippin'n Thriftin Poster

The event will offer an unforgettable experience complete with an Urban Jungle themed catwalk show with one off pieces from our talented Fashion Graduates, a preloved pop-up shop as well as a fun photo booth. There will also be an exclusive customisation station where you can get your items customized with embroidery, so bring along your jeans and shirts!

There will also be live music provided by the incredibly talented local Funk and R&B Band, Cherry Soul.

"We’re really excited to be bringing a different kind of experience to the people of Northampton. It's going to be a really fun event for young people to meet up, buy cool pieces, watch a fashion show all whilst supporting a great cause," said Ellie Wingell, Fashion Marketing Student.

Hosting the event at V&B means that guests can sip from a glass of one of their 270 wines on offer and maybe even buy a bottle to take home. It’s a great way to get your Christmas shopping from the wide range of specially selected preloved garments and designer one-offs that will be on offer.

This is a community event, designed to get you into the Christmas giving spirit whilst supporting an incredible charity.

Come along for a night of fun, fashion, festivities and more!

Tickets are on sale now at sippiNNthrifting Tickets, Wed 4 Dec 2024 at 16:00 | Eventbrite or buy on the door for only £4! Doors open from 4 till 10. Follow the events Instagram @sippinnthriftin for behind the scenes and exclusive content.