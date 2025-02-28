United African Association hosts fundraiser for Northampton's homeless at Castle Hill church

By Anne Wankiiri
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 12:08 BST

Hosts fundraiser to support Northampton's Homeless Community

The United African Association (UAA) is rallying the community to address homelessness with a vibrant fundraising event on Saturday, 29th March 2025, at the Castle Hill United Reformed Church, Doddridge Street, NN12RN in Northampton. The initiative aims to provide critical support to individuals experiencing homelessness who have No Recourse to Public Funds, while fostering unity through cultural celebration.

The event, themed “Together for Dignity, Together for Hope”, will blend fundraising activities with family-friendly entertainment, including live African music, dance performances, and a marketplace showcasing handmade crafts and traditional cuisine. Attendees can enjoy dishes from Ghana, with proceeds directly funding emergency shelter access, hot meals, hygiene kits, and outreach programs.

A Call to Compassion

“Homelessness is not just a statistic—it’s a reality for many in our community,” said UAA Chairperson Anne Wankiiri. “This event is about extending dignity and practical support while celebrating the strength of diversity. Every contribution, big or small, helps rebuild lives.”

Local councillors who will attend the event, praised the UAA’s efforts: “Initiatives like this remind us that compassion knows no borders. Northampton thrives when we come together to uplift our most vulnerable neighbours.”

How to Get Involved

Attend: The event runs from 18:00 to 21:00. All are welcome.

Donate: Contributions can be made via our

PayPal account: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=8D4ZBJ39WV3AA

Gofundme account: https://gofund.me/35859cdf

-Buy Tickets on the UAA’s website ( www.uaassociation.org ) and

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/african-cultural-event-fundraiser-tickets-1218164034419

or in person at the event.

Why It Matters

Shelter UK’s 2023 report estimated 1 in 206 people in West Northamptonshire were homeless (including those in temporary accommodation). The UAA’s fundraiser highlights the power of community-driven solutions, blending cultural pride with social action.

Final Note

“No one should face the night alone,” Anne W. added. “Join us on 29th March—let’s turn hope into action.”

For details, contact the UAA at [email protected] or visit our social media pages.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/northamptnuaa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/unitedafricanassoc

