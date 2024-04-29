Unique Medieval Round Church set to open its doors to the public in May

Northampton’s oldest building and one of only four medieval round churches in the UK, The Church Of The Holy Sepulchre (1100 AD) is now open to the public.On Saturdays afternoons from 2pm-4pm from May to September, visitors can learn all about this fascinating church and the historic treasures she contains.
By Sarah NewtonContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 17:33 BST
Historic battles have taken place here, famous people have been married here and royalty has visited often. The stained glass is beautiful, the Soldier’s Chapel delightful and the stories even more intriguing.

Church warden Edmund Gibbs says, “Everyone who walks into this church is surprised by what they find. It is a fascinating building, rich with history and a few quirks and oddities to be discovered. We are delighted once again, with the help of the Restoration Trust, to be open to the public”.

The Holy Sepulchre is the oldest building in Northampton, surviving the great fire, one of only four medieval round churches in the U.K., and has the longest aisle in Northampton. The church was modelled on the Church Of The Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and built by Simon De Senlis.

The Medieval Round Dating From 1100 AD

As you can imagine, with over 900 years of history the building has many stories to tell. Our historians and volunteers are ready to share a few with you. Learn about our first vicar who was apparently ‘overly fond of wine’, our Grade II listed organ that kept a workforce employed, the musket shot in the walls, A kneeler made by Princess Alice and the famous people who worshipped here.

Join our volunteers and historians every Saturday from May to September to find out more.

WHEN:

Every Saturday from May 4th until 7th September. 2pm-4pm.

WHERE:

Holy Sepulchre Church, Church Lane, Northampton NN1 3NL.

