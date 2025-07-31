Unicorn Fun – A chance to meet a real life unicorn at The Old Savoy

August 19 at 11am to 12:00pm.

We have a unique summer special coming up especially for those unicorn lovers! Book your tickets and come for a super fun and exciting session where you can meet and greet our Unicorn Tinkerbelle and her mini shetland friends Jazz and Indie. Give them a brush and have lots of photos! The children will also take part in unicorn and pony themed arts and crafts.