Unicorn Fun – A chance to meet a real life unicorn at The Old Savoy
Would your child like to meet a real life Unicorn?
We have a unique summer special coming up especially for those unicorn lovers! Book your tickets and come for a super fun and exciting session where you can meet and greet our Unicorn Tinkerbelle and her mini shetland friends Jazz and Indie. Give them a brush and have lots of photos! The children will also take part in unicorn and pony themed arts and crafts.
£15 - One ticket admits one child and one complimentary adult.
PLEASE NOTE ALL CHILDREN WILL NEED TO WEAR TRAINERS OR BOOTS. NO OPEN TOE SHOES!!
SRP Pony Parties licence number LN00000319
Book tickets: www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call the Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm.