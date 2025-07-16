Unicorn Fun – A chance to meet a real life unicorn at The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 15:56 BST
Unicorn Fun – A chance to meet a real life unicorn!
29 July 2025 at 12noon to 1pm.

Would your child like to meet a real life Unicorn?

We have a unique summer special coming up especially for those unicorn lovers! Book your tickets and come for a super fun and exciting session where you can meet and greet our Unicorn Tinkerbelle and her mini shetland friends Jazz and Indie. Give them a brush and have lots of photos! The children will also take part in unicorn / pony themed arts and crafts.

Tickets £15 One ticket admits one child and one adult.

PLEASE NOTE ALL CHILDREN WILL NEED TO WEAR TRAINERS / BOOTS. NO OPEN TOE SHOES!!

Book Tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

