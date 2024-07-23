Ultimate must-see modern day country show coming to a Northampton theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The "ultimate must-see" modern day country show is coming to a Northampton theatre next year.

21st Century Tennesseen will take to the stage at The Old Savoy/The Deco on Saturday January 25, 2025 from 7.30pm to 9.50pm.

The ultimate must-see modern day country show, combines all your favourite contemporary artists and hits into one phenomenal live show.

Get ready to experience the passion of 21st-century country music as we pay homage to the genre’s biggest stars. Join us for a night of incredible tunes, authentic Nashville vibes, and a whole lot of boot-stomping fun. Featuring songs such as: When It Rains It Pours, Before He Cheats, Chicken Fried, Need You Now, Waggon Wheel, Last Night, Tennessee Whiskey and many many more.

The show is a trailblazing, non-stop modern country extravaganza but don’t worry we’ll throw in some old classics for good measure. The show features top-class production and a full eight-piece live band including three amazing lead vocalists.

Ya’ll better grab your cowboy boots, saddle up and get ready for the country party of the Century!