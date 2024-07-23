Ultimate must-see modern day country show coming to a Northampton theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
21st Century Tennesseen will take to the stage at The Old Savoy/The Deco on Saturday January 25, 2025 from 7.30pm to 9.50pm.
The ultimate must-see modern day country show, combines all your favourite contemporary artists and hits into one phenomenal live show.
Get ready to experience the passion of 21st-century country music as we pay homage to the genre’s biggest stars. Join us for a night of incredible tunes, authentic Nashville vibes, and a whole lot of boot-stomping fun. Featuring songs such as: When It Rains It Pours, Before He Cheats, Chicken Fried, Need You Now, Waggon Wheel, Last Night, Tennessee Whiskey and many many more.
The show is a trailblazing, non-stop modern country extravaganza but don’t worry we’ll throw in some old classics for good measure. The show features top-class production and a full eight-piece live band including three amazing lead vocalists.
Ya’ll better grab your cowboy boots, saddle up and get ready for the country party of the Century!
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday – Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm. Tickets are priced at £26.50 per person.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.