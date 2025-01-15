UK women's march in Northampton to rally for global women's rights on January 18, 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Movement Born from Urgency UK Women's March is a response to growing threats to women's rights both in the US and globally and is being organised in line with many other marches taking place in the United States on the same day.

“This march is about showing the world that women’s rights are human rights,” says Ashley Donaldson, one of the national organisers. “We are coming together to remind everyone that threats to women’s rights anywhere are threats to human rights everywhere. Our fight is a global one.”

UK Women’s March Announced in Northampton on Saturday, 18th January, 2025

Hundreds of people from Northampton and the surrounding areas are set to march in solidarity with women and marginalised groups whose rights are under threat.

On Saturday, 18th January 2025, the UK will witness an unprecedented show of solidarity as thousands of people gather in towns and cities nationwide to march for women’s rights.

With over 23 regional marches planned so far, including Northampton, this grassroots movement is set to become a significant demonstration for women’s rights in recent UK history.

The peaceful protests, run solely by passionate volunteers are currently scheduled to take place in the following regions:

Bournemouth, London, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Liverpool, Barnsley, Brighton, Cambridge, Canterbury, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds, Lincoln, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Northampton, Nottingham, Plymouth, Sheffield and Belfast.

Why March in the UK?

Violence against women has been declared a national emergency in the UK, with a reported 37% increase in violent crime against women reported from 2018 - 2023.

The NPCC reported that at least one woman in every 12 is a victim annually, with the true rate likely to be much higher.

While much of the conversation has focused on the erosion of women’s rights in the United States, the UK is far from immune:

Rising violence against women: Declared a national emergency, violence against women continues to escalate, with calls for systemic change louder than ever.

Challenges to reproductive rights:

Increasing discourse around abortion limits, fuelled by right-wing politicians, has sparked fears of rollbacks on reproductive freedoms.

Global connections:

Decisions made abroad ripple across borders, influencing policies, perceptions, and women's lives everywhere.

An Inclusive Effort

The movement’s strength lies in its community-driven nature. The UK marches have been organised by volunteers from all walks of life, united by their passion for justice.

“Standing together gives us strength,” says a local organiser. “This march isn’t just about raising awareness—it’s about building a better future for everyone.”

The marches are inclusive and welcome all allies.

Join the Movement

The organisers invite everyone who believes in equality, justice, and women’s rights to join the march. Participants are encouraged to bring banners, signs, and their voices to make this a day of unity, strength, and hope.

Details of the Event

Date: Saturday, 18th January, 2025

Locations: 23 confirmed marches

Purpose: To stand in solidarity with women worldwide and demand action on the pressing issues affecting women’s rights.