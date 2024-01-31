UB40 the Legacy at The Old Savoy
UB40 the Legacy Sunday 2 Jun 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 9:20 pmBook tickets now ow www.theoldsavoy.co.uk orCall The Box Office 01604 491005
UB40, the Legacy – performed by the internationally acclaimed Johnny2bad recreating the greatest sounds from Birmingham reggae legends UB40.
Hear all the hits including Red Red Wine, Homely Girl, Kingston Town, Rat in mi Kitchen, Food For Thought and many more in an electrifying energetic performance by this 8 piece band including a 3 piece horn section who have been personally endorsed by Ali Campbell.
UB40 the Legacy - bringing back the authentic live Birmingham reggae sound.