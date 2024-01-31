UB40 the Legacy at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

UB40 , the Legacy – performed by the internationally acclaimed Johnny2bad recreating the greatest sounds from Birmingham reggae legends UB40.

Hear all the hits including Red Red Wine, Homely Girl, Kingston Town, Rat in mi Kitchen, Food For Thought and many more in an electrifying energetic performance by this 8 piece band including a 3 piece horn section who have been personally endorsed by Ali Campbell.