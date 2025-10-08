Two women one boat, 80 years exhibition opens at Foxton Canal Museum

Charlotte Ashman's work on display at Foxton Canal Museum

Foxton Museum presents exhibition highlighting the connection between two artists sharing the same narrowboat nearly 80 years apart.

This autumn visitors to the museum can see contemporary lino cut prints and drawings by Charlotte Ashman who lives and creates her work on a pair of 1935 narrowboats; Hyperion and Hyades. The exhibition also includes artwork and historical photographs of Christian Vlasto who lived and worked on Hyperion during the Second World War. This fascinating creative link across time was discovered by Charlotte whilst researching the previous owners of her historical motor-and-butty pair of boats. After making contact with Christian’s nephew they discovered both artists used the same viewpoint of the cabin as a subject;

“…same type of kettle, a cloth hanging over the stove and a handbowl, but she also drew the steerer’s legs in the hatches. It was a very magical moment realising that another woman had sat where I now sit close to 80 years ago and had drawn the same thing.” Charlotte Ashman.

Christian Vlasto was 20 when she became the skipper of barges on the Grand Union Canal, carrying coal and munitions between London and Birmingham. She was also an artist and found time to sketch the scenes around her, some of which are in the exhibition. Also featured at photographs taken by her mother who joined her on the boat during 1942-43.

Charlotte has a long career connected with the arts and she now combines her commitment to protecting the history of her narrowboats and boaters with her creative work. She makes work in her on-board studio and sells canal side at festivals and fairs. Through this exhibition the artist hopes to raise the profile of women on the canal and their contribution to its heritage and modern culture of the waterways.

The exhibition continues at Foxton Canal Museum at Foxton Locks until 31st December. Open Saturday to Wednesday 11-4pm.

There is a FREE workshop on 17th October 10am-3pm, Creative Words and Touchpoints, lead by Alarum Theatre and Charlotte Ashman. To book a place email [email protected] spaces limited.