Two more stirring concerts from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) continues its residency at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate with two more concerts, a Sunday matinee performance featuring the New World Symphony on 25 February, and a rousing evening of choral music with Verdi’s Requiem on Sunday 19 May.

February’s matinee concert, conducted by Shiyeon Sung, sees the Orchestra perform that most evergreen of pieces, Dvořák’s Symphony No.9 ‘From the New World’, made famous by bread (of all things!), known as the music from Hovis’ ‘Boy on the Bike’ adverts. Written during a trip to America, it combines Dvořák’s signature Czech rhythms with the sounds of American spirituals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme also includes Beethoven’s Overture Leonora No.3, and Haydn’s virtuosic Cello Concerto in C major, with RPO Artist-in-Residence Zlatomir Fung as cello soloist. Unearthed in 1961, two centuries after it was written, this concerto swiftly gained popularity for its sense of joy and optimism.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra players

The 2023/24 Orchestral Season comes to stirring end in May when the RPO joins forces with Northampton Bach Choir and Daventry Choral Society, for a triumphant performance of Verdi’s Requiem.

Dies irae, dies illa… Trumpets blast, drums thunder and a mighty chorus cries out in terror. A Requiem is a service for the dead, but there was never any chance that an old fighter like Giuseppe Verdi would go quietly into the night.

This choral masterpiece, conducted by Adrian Partington, has been called the grandest opera Verdi never wrote: thrillingly dramatic, blazing with emotion and conceived on an absolutely gigantic scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RPO take to the Derngate stage on Sunday 25 February at 2.30pm and on Sunday 19 May at 7.30pm. Tickets for both concerts are priced from £17* and can be booked on the phone by calling 01604 624811, in-person at the Box Office at the theatre or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.