Two major centenaries form the centrepiece to the visual art programme at this year’s Nevill Holt Festival

Set within the grounds of Nevill Holt will be a retrospective of Anthony Caro’s sculptures, displaying the dexterity of Caro’s practice, and his experimentation with different mediums. Explore Caro’s groundbreaking work, which was responsible for changing the face of Modern British sculpture. This exhibition marks the centenary of Caro’s birth.

Accompanying this and also in celebration of the 100th anniversary of his birth there will be an exhibition of Pop Art pioneer Eduardo Paolozzi’s works. The exhibition will combine works from the private collection at Nevill Holt and those from the Eduardo Paolozzi Foundation.

To accompany the Paolozzi exhibit celebrated curator Daniel Herrmann gives an introduction to Paolozzi’s varied practice, from his revolutionary sculptures and vibrant fabric design to his subversive printmaking and psychedelic drawings.

An afternoon in celebration of British Pop Art pioneer Pauline Boty begins with a world-exclusive showing of BOTY, the first-ever film to explore the fascinating life and times of the trail-blazing artist. This will then be followed by a panel discussion featuring Dr Sue Tate, Natalie Gibson, Chila Kumari Singh Burman and Louisa Buck.

Nevill Holt Gardens

Celebrated sculptor Nic Fiddian-Green will share the journey of his illustrious 40-year career. Discussing his first steps as an artist, his pivotal chance encounter as a student in 1983 and his fascination with the horse, Nic offers a unique insight into his work and life as an artist. Seminal British artist Andy Goldsworthy works with natural materials including rocks, ice, leaves and branches, documenting the passage of time in nature. In a unique conversation, he discusses his life and practice with renowned broadcaster Andrew Marr.

Iconic artist Allen Jones discusses his life and work, giving an insight into the British Pop Art scene and how the face of the art world changed in the 1960s and David Yarrow will discuss how his journey in photography started after leaving Wall Street, and how his subject matter slowly evolved from the natural world to working with icons such as Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne and Erling Haaland.

With breathtaking panoramic views over three counties, Nevill Holt is home to ten acres of stunning gardens designed by Chelsea gold medal winner Rupert Golby, managed by Head Gardener Andy Bretherick. Garden highlights include distinctive walled gardens and generous herbaceous borders showing off an ancient Cedar of Lebanon.

All visitors to the Festival can also enjoy outstanding pieces of modern British sculpture, which feature throughout the gardens, including works by Antony Gormley, Rachel Whiteread, Allen Jones, Marc Quinn, Conrad Shawcross and Sean Henry.