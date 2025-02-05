Two concerts from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra this month including a matinee Relaxed performance

Royal & Derngate will be hosting two contrasting concerts from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) in February – a Relaxed matinee performance and a Valentine’s Gala.

Royal & Derngate’s Orchestral Season continues this month with a romantic Valentine’s Gala on Saturday 15 February, followed by a Relaxed matinee concert on Saturday 22 February.

Under the baton of Richard Balcombe, the RPO have put together a Valentine’s Gala featuring some of the most romantic pieces of music ever written, from the worlds of film, opera and classical music. The evening includes well-known themes from Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Doctor Zhivago, much-loved classics by Tchaikovsky, Bizet and Khachaturian, and Bruch’s Violin Concerto performed by Irene Duval.

On the following Saturday, 22 February, there will be a special matinee Relaxed performance by the RPO, offering a playful, interactive introduction to orchestral music. Featuring 25 musicians performing a range of music in ways you’ve never imagined, this event is specially designed for people who may find traditional concerts challenging to attend, including adults and children with learning disabilities, movement disorders, sensory impairments, autistic spectrum disorder, dementia and other neurological conditions, or those with young children or babies.

RPO musicians performing at a recent Relaxed concert

Including interactive elements, close-up experiences of the musicians, BSL interpretation, Makaton singalong, and gentle sensory elements, this performance is relaxed, so attendees are welcome to enjoy the concert without worry. There will be opportunities to sing, dance, move about or just listen as preferred, and ‘chill out’ spaces will be available for anyone needing some quiet time before re-entering the auditorium.

At the end of the concert, optional post-concert activities will invite audience members to try their hand at a range of musical activities, led by the RPO musicians themselves.

Chris Stones, Director of Community and Education, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra commented: "The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled to bring our Relaxed Performance back to Royal & Derngate. These concerts are all about making the joy of orchestral music accessible to everyone, creating a welcoming and inclusive space where audiences can experience the power of live music in a way that suits them. Our musicians love taking part in these performances – they are always filled with warmth, energy, and connection. We can’t wait to share this special experience with the Northampton community."

Tickets for the Valentine’s Gala on Saturday 15 February starting at 7.30pm, are priced from £17 and tickets for the Relaxed performance on Saturday 22 February at 2pm are priced from £13*. Tickets can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.