Twirlywoos Live! The beloved children’s TV show arrives on stage at Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo will set sail for Royal & Derngate from Wednesday 22 to Saturday 25 March in Twirlywoos Live!, a spectacular theatrical adventure.

Featuring all the favourite characters from the hit TV show, expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos embark on a new adventure onboard their Big Red Boat. The funny, loveable Twirlywoos are brought to life on stage with beautifully inventive puppetry, promising an hour of colourful fun and laughter in an enchanting introduction to theatre for little ones.

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical whose recent productions include Sarah and Duck Live on Stage (Polka Theatre and UK Tour) and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (West End). It is written by Zoe Bourn, who has brought to life some of the world’s best-loved children’s titles including Thomas and Friends and Fireman Sam Live!

Twirlywoos LIve! (photo from 2022 UK tour)

Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015, and in 2017 celebrated its 100th episode. It is co-created by Anne Wood, who has devised shows including Teletubbies, and Steve Roberts, who with Anne co-created the BAFTA-winning CBeebies series Dipdap. The cast features actor-puppeteers Ceri Ashcroft, Katriona Brown, Ben Murrell, Jonathan Norman and Chris Wills.

Twirlywoos Live! takes to the Royal stage from Wednesday 22 to Saturday 25 March. Tickets are priced from £14.50* and can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk. The performance is recommended for ages 1+. The running time is 55 minutes with no interval.

* A charge of £3.50 applies for all transactions of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members or Disabled Patrons, and is per-transaction, not per-ticket.

Twirlywoos Live! (photo 2022 UK tour)