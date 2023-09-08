TV Stars to perform at charity comedy night In Northampton

Watch more videos on Shots!

Ailsa's Aim and The Comedy Crate have teamed up to launch a fundraiser for the charity. The night will take place at Northampton Town Centre Hotel at 7pm on Saturday 21st October. Tickets are purchased through JustGiving so that the charity can also benefit from Gift Aid and are £20.

Ailsa's Aim is a charity that specialises in supporting, signposting and delivering essential care packs to cancer patients and families with babies in Neonatal special baby care. Campaigns have so far included: giving comfort and cosmetic care bags to parents of children in Special Care; providing Christmas presents and treats to children on Children’s Wards in hospitals; sending Fathers’ Day gifts to Dads in SCBU; providing care bags to NHS and Key Workers during the Covid-19 Pandemic; providing and filling snack stands to hospitals; installing Baby Changing facilities in Cancer wards; running auctions and events for donations to research into cancer treatments.

The line-up for the comedy night is stacked with amazing acts. The headliner is Laura Smyth who has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Jonathan Ross's Comedy Club and Frankie Boyle's New World Order. Local comedy fans will remember Smyth from a hilarious set at Franklin's Gardens in June.

An amazing line-up for a great cause

Sean McLoughlin has also been on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, After Life and has been global tour support for Ricky Gervais and Bill Burr. Tom Houghton was on Netflix hit The Circle, as well as Roast Battle, and Jon Pearson is a multi-award winning MC.

The venue has a fully stocked bar, multiple food options and free parking for all attendees.

To get your tickets please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/ailsas-aim-comedy