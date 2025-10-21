TV historian David Olusoga to bring UK tour A Gun Through Time to Northampton

By Samantha Gavin
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 14:40 BST
The Celebrity Traitors star will explore how three different guns have changed history and society.

Acclaimed historian David Olusoga, who is currently appearing on Celebrity Traitors, is bringing his tour A Gun Through Time to Northampton next spring.

Known for his BBC series A House Through Time and Black and British: A Forgotten History, David Olugosa will take audiences on a journey into the hidden stories behind three weapons that changed the world.

A Gun Through Time delves into empires, wars and criminal underworlds, with audiences able to see each gun presented on stage.

TV historian David Olusoga to bring UK tour A Gun Through Time to Northampton

Starting this November, additional dates have been added, with David coming to Derngate Theatre on May 5.

The show looks beyond battles and military history, focusing on how firearms have shaped history and society.

David will explore the impact of three weapons: the Thompson Sub-Machine Gun, which transformed from a WWI “wonder weapon” to the notorious “Tommy Gun” of Prohibition-era America; the Maxim Gun, used to subdue African territories and later causing unimaginable devastation on the Western Front—a weapon still seen on today’s battlefields in Ukraine; and the Lee-Enfield Rifle, the soldier’s companion in both World Wars and a legacy passed through two generations of British families.

Tickets for David Olusoga: A Gun Through Time in Northampton are available via www.fane.co.uk/david-olusoga

