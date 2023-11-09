TV Dreams expert to appear at Northampton Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show this November

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event focuses on holistic wellbeing, spirituality and good vibes and takes place at the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus, in the Creative Hub. The show is open 11-5pm and is run by events company Deer Spirit Events. Delphi Ellis will be promoting her book ' Answers in the Dark' at the event and running a workshop on dreams, sleep and grief.

Other exhibitors specialise in holistic therapies, wellbeing, self-help, yoga and mindfulness. One-to-one tarot, psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic readings are on offer. Retailers will be selling crystals, arts and crafts, healthy living products, jewellery and much more. Talks and workshops cover holistic, spiritual, wellbeing and self help subjects. Parking, use Car Park 4, New South Bridge Road NN4 8RR. Refreshments available onsite.

'Come along if you're feeling stressed or out of sorts, want some guidance or advice or if you fancy picking up a few great Christmas gifts, the sort of stuff you can't get on the High Street,' says Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events.