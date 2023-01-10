TV celebrity Charles Hanson to visit Jeyes of Earls Barton for a free Valuation Day

Charles is one of the UK’s best-known auctioneers and is famous for his appearances on BBC’s Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip and Flog It!

The Valuation Day will take place on Tuesday 24th January at Jeyes of Earls Barton and all types of antiques and collectables are welcome to be entered into auction. Bring your items for Charles to value and he will give you a guide price. If you then wish to sell, the item will be entered into an auction.

Charles will be in The Evergreen Garden Room at Jeyes of Earls Barton from 11am – 1pm and refreshments will be available from The Apothocoffee Shop throughout the day.

For more information, please contact 01604 810289 / 07799404461.

Jeyes of Earls Barton is one of Northamptonshire’s hidden gems – a family run visitor attraction comprising of an award-winning coffee shop, gift and toy shop, and a maze of museums and exhibitions.

